Scientists sound alarm over disturbing discovery about Earth's major ocean currents: 'The urgency for ... action has never been clearer'

A recent study reveals our warming world is triggering shifts in winds and ocean currents, which is likely contributing to an increase in harmful carbon pollution.

What's happening?

An international team of scientists, led by Cardiff University researchers, completed a study detailed on Science.org that shows how southern migration of the westerly winds and the Antarctic Circumpolar Current toward the pole during periods when the planet overheated in the past increased the amount of natural carbon released to the atmosphere by the Southern Ocean. Unique among ocean currents, the ACC flows eastward around Antarctica in a closed loop, with no landmasses to impede its path.

Changes in the current are linked to ice ages, with studies showing that during glacial periods, it tends to weaken, limiting the amount of heat transport around Antarctica and thereby contributing to a drop in temperatures. During warmer periods between glacial epochs, the ACC typically strengthens, likely driving increased heat distribution and diminishing ice cover.

The Cardiff University-led study demonstrates how a southern shift of the westerly winds and a polar shift of the ACC during prior periods when our world warmed caused an increase in the amount of natural carbon released into the atmosphere from the Southern Ocean.

Why are the shifts in one of the planet's ocean currents and wind systems important?

The conclusion from the international team of scientists involved with the study is that the overheating of our planet, which we are now experiencing, has initiated a similar process that is already taking place today and will most likely continue until greater measures are taken to cool our warming world.

"Our study highlights the complex interplay between ocean currents and climate patterns," said lead author of the study Dr. Aidan Starr, per Phys.org. "The urgency for comprehensive climate action has never been clearer, given the delicate balance that exists within these oceanic systems. By linking ACC flow patterns with the flow of water from the deep ocean to the surface, we gain a clearer understanding of how these dynamics have varied over millennia and what this means for our current climate trajectory."

Dr. Starr warns that if the ice sheets continue to recede, there may be further disruptions in ocean circulation that could bring cascading effects, impacting global climate patterns.

What's being done about the wind and ocean pattern shift?

Reducing emissions of carbon pollution into Earth's atmosphere from dirty energy sources will cool the planet and possibly prevent the shifting patterns the study warns may be happening again.

Embracing renewable energy sources like solar power is important. Driving an EV can also cut down on carbon pollution. Modernizing homes by installing a heat pump and upgrading to a tankless water heater would also cut back harmful carbon pollution.

