Astronaut shares breathtaking footage of aurora seen from SpaceX capsule amid station repairs

"I am in awe of this ethereal and emotionally evocative phenomenon."

While waiting inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule outside the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir recorded a striking view of bright green southern lights shifting and curling across Earth below.

Meir had temporarily moved into the capsule as part of a safety procedure tied to repairs on a worsening air leak aboard the station, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

What happened?

On June 5, Meir and other astronauts were instructed to leave the ISS and wait in the SpaceX capsule while two Russian cosmonauts carried out repair work in a Russian-operated section known as the PrK, which has had cracks since 2019.

Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, had reported a higher leak rate and possible new trouble spots.

Two days later, Meir posted the aurora footage and said it was much more active than other displays she had watched before.

A timelapse view from our @SpaceX Dragon of the spectacular southern aurora seen in yesterday's post, a result of a recent solar event. As opposed to the previous aurora I've seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show. I am in awe of this… pic.twitter.com/ReztjH3x9H — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) June 7, 2026

"As opposed to the previous aurora[s] I've seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show," Meir wrote on social media. "I am in awe of this ethereal and emotionally evocative phenomenon."

Roscosmos ultimately paused the repair work as it reviewed additional data, and the astronauts were told to return to the station. Less than two hours after news of the temporary shelter plan emerged, the crew had resumed normal operations.

Why does it matter?

The southern lights, known as aurora australis, occur when charged particles from the sun meet Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere, causing gases, including oxygen, to emit light. The green color is usually produced by oxygen at lower altitudes.

These events can signal heightened solar activity that affects life on Earth. Strong solar storms can interfere with satellites, GPS, radio communications, and even parts of the power grid.

Meir and her crewmates are on an eight-month mission involving research that could deliver benefits back on Earth, including studies related to pneumonia-linked heart damage, on-demand IV fluid creation, and blood flow in spaceflight.

Meir summed up the mix of tension and wonder in another social media post. "There is a lot going on right now on the [Space Station]. But fortunately, we are all safe and witnessed a spectacular southern aurora show yesterday thanks to a recent solar event."

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