Sony Dream Machine from 1991 is still going strong, and owners say some survived 2 house fires

"I can't keep my cellphone too close otherwise it makes a buzzing noise."

A 1991 alarm clock is probably not the kind of gadget most people would expect to still be working decades later.

What happened?

A recent post on Reddit put the spotlight on a Sony Dream Machine alarm clock that its owner says has remained in use since their school days.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I got this alarm clock in elementary school and it's been my bedroom clock since then," they wrote. "I tried to replace it in college for a hot minute but then came back for this guy and it's still going strong."

Even so, the clock is not entirely without quirks, as it probably wasn't meant to contend with some modern electronics.

"I can't keep my cellphone too close otherwise it makes a buzzing noise," they admitted.

Still, despite that minor annoyance, it has apparently lasted longer than the replacement they tried. The replies included other stories of the same model holding up for years.

"Still rocking my original too, in a darker beige color," one person wrote. "It's survived two house fires and still going strong."

Another commenter said they "got the same model at a garage sale like 10 years ago, still wakes me up every morning even if i forget to set it half the time."

That durability prompted jokes from other Redditors, including the original poster: "Dang!!! It's pretty much apocalypse proof."

Why does it matter?

That kind of longevity means one less product needs to be replaced. A clock that lasts for decades can save money, spare shoppers the hassle of repeatedly buying new electronics, and reduce the steady stream of devices headed to landfills.

The post also reflects a broader frustration with throwaway design. Many modern gadgets may be cheaper upfront, but they do not always hold up over time, especially when they rely on fragile parts, software support, or sealed components that are difficult to repair.

By contrast, simpler devices built for a single purpose can sometimes keep doing their job year after year.

Several commenters described similarly long-lasting models in their own homes.

"Still using mine that I got in the mid-80s," one wrote. "I love waking up to tunes and have been saved from over-sleeping several times by that battery back-up."

What can I do?

If you already own older electronics that still work well, one of the easiest money-saving moves is simply to keep using them.

An alarm clock that reliably wakes you up does not need a "smart" replacement just because newer models are available.

It can also help to look for secondhand options before buying new. Thrift stores, garage sales, online resale marketplaces, and even family basements can all be good places to find durable gear that still has plenty of life left.

If you are replacing something, consider donating, reselling, or responsibly recycling the old item instead of throwing it away.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.