Researchers discover breakthrough material that sounds like something out of a science-fiction novel: 'Changes the long-standing ... perception'

A novel elastic alloy developed at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology sounds like something out of a science-fiction novel.

But the material, a titanium-niobium compound called Ti78Nb22, could have a very practical use by making home heating and cooling more efficient and planet-friendly, according to a news release from the university.

It's developed for use in solid-state heat pumps, a compelling version of technology already replacing aging HVAC systems for homeowners and businesses. There are several types of heat pumps on the market that can save you up to about a grand annually on your energy bill.

They are highly efficient because, in most cases, they have the ability to extract heat from ambient air either inside or outside of a building. Depending on the season, they transfer it where it's needed (moving heat outside to cool down a space or transferring it in to warm it up). They use a pressurized gas refrigerant in the process, according to EnergyStar.

The HKUST breakthrough relies on the elastic alloy, which stretches and compresses for energy transfer, not a vapor. The team's compound provides a temperature change ability 20 times greater than that of other metals, per the researchers. It also improves the Carnot efficiency limit to around 90%, compared with 50-70% for other solid-state models. The limit is the maximum efficiency of a device that is operating with components at two different temperatures, ScienceDirect explained.

Colorado-based RMI, a nonprofit working on clean-energy projects, added that water can be used as a transfer material in solid-state heat pumps instead of harmful refrigerants.

"This discovery changes the long-standing and well-established perception that the thermoelastic effect is too weak to be useful," professor Qingping Sun said.

The thermoelastic concept was studied over a century ago by Lord Kelvin, James Prescott Joule, and Jean-Marie Duhamel — laboratory legends — but it was never considered practical for widespread use. With success under their belts, the HKUST team members now think they can develop even better alloys, all per the release.

It's important, as heating buildings and water accounts for about half of the world's energy use in buildings. And about two-thirds of heating relies on dirty fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. Burning coal, oil, and gas is driving the planet's overheating, linked by NASA experts to greater extreme storm risks, deadly heat waves, and other problems that impact even insurance premiums and coverages.

IceBrick is another innovation being developed in Israel. It uses energy stored in frozen water to more efficiently cool buildings. And free, abundant sun power remains readily available to energize homes and the grid.



At HKUST, the team is confident it has unlocked a better way of heating and cooling buildings with an amazing alloy.

"Our research demonstrates that linear elastic deformation alone can be used for highly energy-efficient heat pumping," Sun said.

