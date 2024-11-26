  • Tech Tech

Scientists achieve major breakthrough with energy storing molecule — here's how it could transform solar power technology

by Leslie Sattler
The implications for homeowners and businesses are huge.

Imagine capturing sunshine in the summer and using it to heat your home all winter. Thanks to an exciting breakthrough by German researchers, that sci-fi scenario is becoming reality, according to Interesting Engineering.

A team of scientists has developed a molecule that traps and stores solar energy for months, then releases it as heat whenever needed. This technology could revolutionize how we use solar power for one of humanity's most basic needs: staying warm.

About half of the world's energy consumption goes toward heating, according to the International Energy Agency. While traditional solar panels are great for generating electricity, they aren't ideal for heating applications. This new molecule stores the sun's energy in chemical bonds that can be "unlocked" to provide heat months later.

The technology builds on earlier research into molecules called photoswitches. While previous versions could only harness a tiny slice of solar energy from ultraviolet light, the research team found an ingenious solution. By adding a "sensitizer" compound — similar to how plants use chlorophyll in photosynthesis — they increased the molecule's energy storage capacity by more than 10 times.

"We could not only push the light-harvesting limit substantially but also improve the conversion efficiency of light to stored chemical energy," Till Zähringer, a doctoral candidate who helped develop the breakthrough, said. The system proved remarkably efficient, with virtually every particle of light being converted into stored energy.

The implications for homeowners and businesses are huge. Imagine cutting your winter heating bills by storing summer sunshine in an energy-saving molecule. Beyond the financial benefits, this technology could slash the pollution from burning dirty fuels for heat, creating cleaner air and healthier communities.

While this research is still in the laboratory phase, the scientists have already proved the system can work through multiple charge-and-discharge cycles, just like it would need to in the real world. As development continues, this breakthrough brings us one step closer to a future in which clean, stored solar energy keeps our homes cozy through the coldest months of the year.

