Researchers create massive solar cells capable of producing both electricity and heat

In addition to using solar panels to turn solar energy into electricity, the system also uses liquid-filled pipes to store heat from the sun.

As solar technology continues to develop, researchers have found ways to make solar panels more and more efficient.

In a stunning development, scientists have figured out how to make solar panels generate more than just electricity.

Using a series of mirrors to concentrate solar energy, researchers successfully generated both electricity and enough heat to help power a facility that removes air pollution from industrial sources, according to a news release.

"The system has been tested and validated," said Alfredo Sanchez Garcia, a research scientist for Norway's SINTEF. "It is quite innovative and unique and stands out by storing heat in addition to the electrical current."

In addition to using solar panels to turn solar energy into electricity, the system also uses liquid-filled pipes to store heat from the sun. Using a heat pump, this liquid is heated even further, creating the temperatures necessary to sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"Carbon capture is a very energy-intensive process," explained Richard Randle-Boggis, another researcher. "... Our system can reduce the amount of energy this process needs."

By using energy from the sun to both generate electricity and capture carbon, the system can prevent new pollution from being released into the atmosphere while also removing pollution that is already there.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Though this exciting new technology is still in its pilot stage, you can use existing solar technology to slash your home energy bills today. If you're looking for tools to get started on a solar journey, TCD has you covered.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To take the cost savings of home solar even further, you can pair solar panels with energy-efficient electric appliances, such as a heat pump. EnergySage makes it easy to find the unit that is right for your home and to connect with trusted installers in your area.

Additionally, the Palmetto Home app allows you to earn rewards for accomplishing simple goals such as lowering your home energy use. These rewards can be redeemed for up to $5,000 in savings on home upgrades.

While exciting new technologies — such as solar panels that generate electricity and store heat — show what could be possible in years to come, there are plenty of existing products available that can help dramatically lower your home energy costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.