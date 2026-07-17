Florida solar streetlights keep the lights on during outages, and storm-prone areas see why

When a storm knocks out the grid, even basic necessities such as lighting can quickly become a safety issue. That's why a Bay News 9 segment out of Tampa, Florida, about a local solar streetlight company resonated with people looking for practical ways to keep communities brighter during outages.

What happened?

A Reddit thread drew attention to a Bay News 9 report about a Tampa-area company whose solar streetlights are built to stay on when the local power system fails.

Because each light runs off-grid and stores power in batteries, an outage that would shut down standard streetlights does not necessarily turn these systems off.

According to the article, 13,000 streetlights are in use, with 5,000 of them in Pasco County, and another 100 on the way.

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That kind of setup can be especially useful in Florida, where severe weather can damage the grid and create dangerous conditions after landfall. Lighting for streets and other outdoor areas that does not depend on overhead lines or a nearby electrical hookup can improve visibility for drivers, pedestrians, and emergency responders.

The same idea applies at home: going solar is one of the best ways to ensure you keep your power during a storm. If you're considering panels, you can explore EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Why does it matter?

Streetlights may seem like a small part of the energy system, but they can shape daily life in significant ways. When roads, parking lots, sidewalks, and public spaces stay lit during outages, communities can be safer and easier to navigate at the exact moment residents are dealing with the most stress.

Angeline resident, Zahra Tayarani, said, per Bay News 9, "It is really important for a community that knows that we are living in a safe area and that we know that if something happens during a hurricane, at least we have somewhere to kind of get shelter. That somebody can see us."

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There is also a financial benefit. Off-grid solar lighting can reduce or avoid some trenching and wiring costs, and pairing solar with batteries can limit the need for backup fuel in certain applications.

Over time, that can make these systems appealing not only for storm resilience but also for lower operating costs.

What's being done?

Projects like these show how clean energy can do more than reduce pollution — it can provide backup power where people need it most. Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid.

A home battery can keep essential devices running when the grid goes down while storing daytime solar power for later use. Homeowners can explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage's free services can also make it easier to shop confidently for solar. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. You can use EnergySage's solar map to see the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives in each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

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