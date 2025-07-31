Researchers unveil revolutionary tech to pull drinking water from thin air: 'It's a uniquely efficient and low-cost approach'

"These numbers can go much higher."

Solar-powered panels now pull drinking water directly from the air, working even in desert regions with humidity as low as 5%, the BBC reported.

The technology solves water access problems by using sunlight to power fans that draw air into the panels. Inside, special materials trap moisture molecules. When heated by the sun, these materials release water vapor that condenses into liquid.

The system adds minerals to make the water safe to drink without needing electricity or plumbing. This makes it ideal for remote communities and areas hit by disasters.

Cody Friesen, a materials science professor at Arizona State University, created this innovation. His research led to the founding of Source Global in 2014.

Today, his company operates in more than 50 countries and has a billion-dollar valuation. Its success demonstrates the value of this approach.

"It's a uniquely efficient and low-cost approach that enables us to go places where nobody else can go," said Friesen. "We're headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is sub-5% relative humidity in the summer and we're still making water."

Our atmosphere contains six times more water than all of Earth's rivers combined, making this a plentiful resource. Each panel costs $2,000 and produces four or five liters daily for at least 15 years.

Adding computer intelligence has boosted production. "With AI and machine learning algorithms, these numbers can go much higher, maybe aspiring towards seven, eight, nine. That makes it even more effective and more cost efficient," said Adam Sharkawy of Material Impact, a Source Global investor.

This technology changes lives in water-stressed regions. In one sub-Saharan African school, girls who once walked hours daily for water now use that time for education instead.

For the 4 billion people worldwide without clean water access, these panels offer a solution to poor infrastructure and polluted sources. The technology helps reduce demand on shrinking groundwater supplies.

You'll likely see this technology in homes soon. Kara Water already sells designer water coolers that pull up to 10 liters of water from the air every day.

It recently developed a coffee machine that refills itself with water drawn from the surrounding air. Other companies include the Canadian firm Rainmaker, which has units producing up to 20,000 liters daily, and Austria's Phantor-Imhotep Industries, which has 10,000-liter capacity systems.

If you want to support this technology, consider installing a home water system that uses air-to-water generation rather than relying on bottled water delivery services.

