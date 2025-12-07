Father-son team set Guinness World Record with incredible technology: 'I've wondered, is it possible?'

It could lead to an industry-changing design.

A father-son duo developed a solar-powered drone that set a Guinness World Record earlier this year for the fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter, reaching 298 mph. Luke Bell and his father, Mike, wanted to take things to the next level by building a battery-free version, and it was a huge success.

As New Atlas reported, the solar-powered drone is made of 27 small panels that produce 150 watts of power. They were fastened to the drone's X-frame, made of carbon fiber tubing, and can power the aircraft as long as the sun shines.

"For years now, I've wondered: Is it possible for a drone to fly on solar power alone?" Luke told the news outlet.

When Luke took the drone to a field for testing, it passed with flying colors. He next hopes to add panels and install a GPS as well as autonomous flight software. He also said he's trying for another Guinness World Record for the world's longest-flying drone. With the extra features, it just might earn that title, which means Luke would hold three records for various drone projects.

New Atlas noted that Luke's first record was surpassed by student Samuele Gobbi, who developed the Fatboy 2 drone, which flew at 346 mph. Luke then created the Peregreen 3, featuring a 3D-printed frame and water-cooling system. It reached a staggering 363 mph and an average of 354 mph, earning him another Guinness World Record.

As for the solar-powered drone, New Atlas explained that it probably won't be the next breakthrough in drone tech, but if Luke keeps at it, he might just create an industry-changing design.

In general, solar-powered drones would benefit people and the environment by reducing pollution, enabling more efficient environmental monitoring with extended flight times, supporting sustainable agriculture, and quickly assessing damage and gathering real-time data in emergency situations.

Other innovative drones are also having a positive environmental impact, from the Cleaning Drone that picks up marine trash in Norway to a wildfire-fighting drone that could help with early fire detection.

