Homeowner shares their DIY off-grid setup that exploited a regulation loophole: 'The power is out for everyone but me'

Installing solar panels for your home can have many benefits, including one you may not even be thinking about: energy resilience. One homeowner took to Reddit to show how proud they were of their off-grid setup.

The OP posted an image of their solar panels on a recycled camper trailer. Their house is historical, so they weren't able to modify it for the installation. The only downside, they said, was that the batteries were exposed.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Many people install solar panels to save money. For example, you can save about $3,000 a year on your energy bills, depending on your system and the size of your house. That's reason enough to make the upgrade.

However, as more power outages happen, going solar can be a good way to keep your lights on during blackouts.

As the OP said, "The power is out for everyone but me."

If you're ready to explore solar power, EnergySage is an excellent place to start with its handy tools for comparing installation quotes.

To go off-grid and have power when no one else does, as this homeowner did, it's ideal to pair your solar setup with a battery backup, which allows you to store energy. In addition to providing insurance for when there is a power outage, a backup system can be used when energy prices are expensive.

EnergySage can not only help you understand your options, but it can also help you save up to $10,000 on a solar system. The company even has a mapping tool that lets you see solar prices in each state and available incentives. This way, you don't miss out on any savings.

If you're eyeing a battery so you can go off the grid, EnergySage also provides information on those.

Your setup doesn't have to be like this homeowner's DIY version. However, the OP inspired some Redditors.

"I'm real close to doing this for a workshop/office," one user said.

Another commented: "That's a good idea. I have a small spot in the mountains in a little HOA (not real restrictive luckily). I could easily do one of those really small enclosed trailers and have a little office setup in it."

