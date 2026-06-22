California solar beat natural gas on most days as battery storage surged

Helping bring more lower-cost electricity into California from outside the state.

During the first five months of 2026, solar farms tied to California's main grid produced more electricity than gas plants on most days, a notable shift driven in part by the state's rapid build-out of clean energy infrastructure.

What happened?

On June 16, the Energy Information Administration released an analysis showing that solar surpassed gas in the Golden State over these five months.

Compared with the same period in 2024, the California Independent System Operator relied much less on gas and much more on large solar projects, according to the new EIA analysis.

The agency added that gas generation fell 60% compared with 2024, while utility-scale solar output rose 21%.

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The change was also clear on a daily level. Between January and May of 2026, solar produced more electricity than gas on 82% of days, up from just 21% of days in 2024 and 2025.

In another sign of how the grid is changing, the EIA report added that "hydroelectric power imports from the Pacific Northwest increased as the drought there subsided," helping bring more lower-cost electricity into California from outside the state.

Additionally, California benefited from the new SunZia wind farm in New Mexico, which formally came online in April.

Why does it matter?

The expansion of clean energy infrastructure does more than help keep our planet habitable. It is also helping to provide inexpensive and reliable energy to more Americans. This report is a sign that clean energy is picking up steam across the nation's largest state.

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