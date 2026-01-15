Homeowner makes stunning realization after conducting DIY test on rooftop solar panels: 'Makes me fantasize'

One solar owner's detailed experiment revealed surprising findings about what really affects energy production at home.

The Redditor shared results from washing experiments conducted on their solar setup in Missouri, posting the information to the r/solar forum. They tested the panels' performance back in 2018, cleaning off heavy pollen accumulation using just a garden hose. The washing added roughly 90 watts of output at 6,000 watts total — just a 1.5% increase.

However, cooling down the panels had a much larger effect. "That pop from the panels getting cooled down! 490W, about an 8% increase in power output," they wrote. "Makes me fantasize about ways to cool the panels down."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP's post also included graphs showing year-over-year production data. Most drops occurred during summer when trees were full and creating more shade.





As for keeping your panels at the top of their game, fellow Redditors had a few ideas of their own.

"Low pressure jet wash w/ distilled water. I've done the soap scrub thing and just a quick wash is just as good, very quick so you can do it more often. I hit it once a quarter or so. Less in winter, more in pollen season," one added.

"There are injection systems that work with sprinklers to spray cleaner and rinse water on the panels on a timer. I might look into it — usually they are used for fertilizer," someone else said.

