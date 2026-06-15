Researchers solve a major solar waste problem by turning old panels back into float glass

It points to the possibility of "horizontal" recycling.

As solar installations age, discarded panels are becoming a bigger waste problem worldwide. But a new recycling method suggests that even one of the toughest solar-panel materials to reclaim may be reused instead of sent to a landfill.

According to the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, glass manufacturer NSG Group said a trial in Japan successfully converted glass recovered from retired photovoltaic panels into float glass, a common base material for glass products.

What happened?

NSG Group said it produced float glass in a trial at its plant in Ichihara City, Japan, using glass recovered from retired solar modules.

Solar-panel cover glass has historically been difficult to recycle. The material is built to withstand years of outdoor exposure, and strong adhesives help keep the modules together, the report noted.

However, those same adhesives also make it hard to separate the glass cleanly enough for high-value reuse.

The new recycling method addressed that challenge with a low-temperature thermal decomposition that breaks apart the resin holding the module components together. This allows the glass, solar cells, and interconnectors to be sorted more precisely.

NSG said the trial suggests the recovered material may, under certain conditions, work in float-glass production. That points to the possibility of "horizontal" recycling, meaning old solar-panel glass could be remade into a similar high-quality glass product rather than downcycled into something less useful.

Why does it matter?

Solar power helps cut electricity-related pollution, reduce household energy costs, and curb reliance on dirty fuels. But as more panels reach the end of their useful lives, the industry will need better ways to deal with the resulting waste.

NSG said the method may reduce the need for inputs such as silica sand and soda ash, increase the use of cullet, or recycled glass, and cut carbon dioxide pollution from glass production.

Less mining and lower industrial pollution can mean cleaner air and a healthier environment for nearby communities.

Using materials that are already in circulation can also make supply chains more resilient and lower manufacturing costs over time.

Because float glass is used in everyday products such as windows and other building materials, better recycling could eventually contribute to more affordable, lower-impact goods while keeping bulky solar waste out of landfills.

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