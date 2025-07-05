Experts call out politician for misleading energy claim: 'The myth we need to bust is that it can't be done'

"We've proven we can do it."

Solar panel recycling is already happening in Australia, despite recent claims from a senior National Party politician suggesting otherwise.

During an interview with ABC News 24, former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack claimed that solar panels "can't be recycled, at the moment, as it stands" — while speaking about a canceled solar project near Yass, New South Wales.

However, that statement has been disputed by recycling experts and government agencies. According to AAP FactCheck, several Australian-based companies are already recycling solar panels — with some able to recover, by weight, more than 90% of the materials, which include aluminum, glass, and silicon.

One of those companies is Pan Pacific Recycling, based in Queensland, which is preparing to process tens of thousands of end-of-life panels.

"The myth we need to bust is that it can't be done — it can," said director John Hill. "We've proven we can do it."

A key source of confusion appears to be a previously published article by Sustainability Victoria stating that only 17% of a solar panel's weight could be recycled in Australia. That article was out of date and has since been corrected, according to AAP FactCheck. The agency now confirms that specialist recyclers in Australia can recover the majority of panel materials, with innovation accelerating.

The ability to recycle solar panels at scale has significant implications for consumers as well as the environment. As more households and companies invest in solar technology, ensuring panels don't end up in landfills helps reduce electronic waste and keeps valuable materials in circulation.

Plus, solar panels' recyclability makes them an even more sustainable option, supporting a cleaner energy system while giving consumers confidence that their investment won't create future waste problems.

This isn't the first time renewable energy myths have circulated. Similar false claims have been made about wind farms and bird deaths and about the cost of clean energy transitions.

As renewable energy technology continues to grow, it's essential to cut through misinformation. You can help by educating yourself about greenwashing and talking climate with friends and family — knowing the facts is the first step toward progress.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.