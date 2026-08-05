RV owner cleaned solar panels, then found strange X-shaped marks as output fell to 533W of 800W

A routine attempt to clean the solar panels on an RV turned into a bigger concern for one owner after they spotted unusual X-shaped marks inside several panels and saw the system producing far less power than expected.

For people who rely on solar to keep batteries charged and appliances running, that kind of drop can be more than a minor inconvenience.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the user described seeing unusual X-shaped markings on several solar panels attached to the roof of their RV, reporting that the 800-watt system was only reaching 533 watts — even with clear skies and full afternoon sun.

Because the marks were beneath the panel surface, the poster said they could not be wiped away. They also noted that the panels were less than a year old and showed no visible physical damage, which led them to worry the issue could be the panel itself.

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Solar panels are generally built to withstand years of outdoor exposure, so visible internal changes paired with reduced output can indicate a temporary performance issue, a manufacturing defect, or an early equipment failure.

One commenter suggested the issue was microcracks in the solar cells, also known as snail trails. Fortunately, these don't always cause a loss of production, but it's wise to contact an expert for an inspection if this occurs.

Meanwhile, others noted the output wasn't anything particularly unusual, and the original poster said they would monitor energy production more carefully.

Why does it matter?

For homeowners, going solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy. If you're considering making the switch, EnergySage offers free tools that can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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Whether mounted on a house or an RV, solar panel systems are designed to reduce reliance on costly outside power sources. So when a setup produces far less energy than expected, owners may have to rely more heavily on shore power, the grid, or gas generators, leading to higher expenses and added hassle.

Because reliable solar can help cut fuel use and reduce the air pollution associated with burning gasoline or diesel for backup power, catching problems early helps protect both the financial value of a solar investment and the environmental benefits that come with using more renewable electricity.

What can I do?

If your solar panels show unusual marks or a sudden drop in output, the first step is to document what you're seeing. Photos, production readings, weather conditions, and panel age can all be useful when contacting the manufacturer, seller, or installer about a warranty claim or technical inspection.

EnergySage's free services can also take much of the guesswork out of shopping for solar. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. That kind of side-by-side comparison can make it easier to spot quality differences and avoid overpaying.

Meanwhile, EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system by state level, and it provides details on solar panel incentives based on location. These resources can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. If you want to explore that route, EnergySage offers free tools with information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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