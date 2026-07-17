Partly cloudy day still pushes a solar array to 62 kWh, and owners know why

Performance depends on more than just the day's forecast.

It's a misconception that you need a clear sky to get good power from your solar panel, as one homeowner found out on a partly cloudy day. According to their Reddit post, the production graph showed a large array still reaching 62 kilowatt-hours.

What happened?

The Reddit post centered on a monitoring-app graph from the owner's system. Despite intermittent cloud cover, the shared snapshot showed the installation "maxing out at 62kW," giving readers a quick look at how a larger setup can perform without clear skies all day.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user said they were "Not bad for a partly cloudy day." They only needed 22.5 kWh that day, so their system reported it exported 39.6 kWh to the gird, essentially giving them a nearly two-day buffer for future energy needs through net metering.

The homeowner lives "10 miles north of Seattle." Another homeowner on the West Coast commented that they have similar results: "I'm in Oregon, see very similar. I have a 9.9 kW system, good exposure. In January, we made 572 kW. Peak day was 33. Same panels and same number. Making 60 on clear days now."

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Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially when a system can keep producing through imperfect weather. Homeowners curious about costs can explore EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Why does it matter?

Modern systems can still generate meaningful electricity under hazy or partly cloudy skies, helping households lower their utility bills.

More reliable real-world production creates more opportunities to offset expensive grid power, especially during daytime hours, when air conditioning, appliances, and home offices can drive up electricity use.

When homes generate more of their own clean electricity, they can reduce demand for power from fossil-fuel-heavy grids, helping cut the pollution linked to warming temperatures and poor air quality.

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What can I do?

Performance depends on more than just the day's forecast. System size, roof angle, panel orientation, shading, and local climate all shape how much electricity your setup can produce over time.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can store extra daytime power for later, helping keep essentials running when the grid goes down. Homeowners can explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

You can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state basis, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these resources can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

EnergySage's free services can also remove much of the guesswork from shopping for solar. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. That kind of side-by-side comparison can make it easier to evaluate installers, equipment, and financing options with confidence.

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