Homeowner offers frank advice after encountering infuriating solar panel issue: 'It's a learning experience'

Modern solar panel systems integrate with mobile apps that help you stay proactive with your solar management. By checking your app regularly, you can identify issues early, track your real-time energy production, and optimize your usage to save power.

One solar customer learned this lesson the hard way when they noticed their Envoy system wasn't reporting to the app.

In a Reddit post on r/solar, the homeowner explained that the reporting gap began around 6:00 a.m. and was not discovered until around noon.

"After resetting the system, everything connected back up, but we lost a morning's worth of generation," the OP wrote. "It was foggy most of the morning, so it probably wouldn't have helped a lot, but it's a learning experience."





The OP's Reddit share is helpful because it reminds others to closely monitor their solar apps to ensure maximum efficiency and performance.

If you haven't installed solar panels on your home yet, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get started. Here, you can get connected with trusted local partners like Palmetto, which offers $0-down subscriptions to lease solar panels and lock in low energy rates.

But if you'd rather own the panels than lease them, TCD partners like EnergySage can help you identify available incentives, compare bids, and connect with local installers, saving you up to $10,000 in the process.

If you're new to household solar power, it's also helpful to follow subreddits like r/solar to learn from others' experiences and find first-hand recommendations.

"For about two years, a section of panels would go dark after it rained," a Reddit user commented on the OP's post. "I would check the app and, if necessary, reset the tripped breaker related to those panels."

"PV production is not affected by the Envoy being offline except in the rarest cases," another Redditor advised.

"Excellent idea to check the app every day," someone else wrote.

When you pair your solar system with energy-efficient appliances like a new HVAC system, you can save even more on monthly utility costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a valuable resource for reducing your heating and cooling costs with efficient options such as heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.

