Rooftop solar gets real when an electrician asks, 'How would you get these panels up?'

The footage gives viewers a glimpse of the physical labor behind a home clean energy project.

How do you safely get heavy solar panels onto a wet roof?

A behind-the-scenes look at a solar installation answers that question and shows that this job is not for the faint of heart.

That video has sparked a mini debate online, with viewers weighing in on tools, technique, and worker safety.

What happened?

TikTok creator and electrician @solar.lilli shared a short video from a residential rooftop solar job and asked viewers, "How would you get these panels onto the roof?" The footage gives viewers a glimpse of the physical labor behind a home clean energy project.

The video highlights a challenging step that installers face every day, especially on residential projects where roof access, panel size, weather conditions, and safety all come into play.

Why does it matter?

Rooftop solar has a polished end result, and it's an incredibly smart investment to install solar panels, but the process for those doing the install is not quite as glamorous. Videos like this show the skilled work that goes into solar. Behind the lower utility bills, backup power potential, and cleaner energy are strong people like Lilli.

Expanding solar to more homes depends not only on consumer demand but also on trained workers who can complete installations efficiently and safely.

Installation logistics can affect project timelines, labor costs, and the overall adoption of home solar. Better tools and safer systems for moving panels can help jobs move faster and reduce risk.

What are people saying?

The replies praised her strength, with commenters saying: "O sister nice job," "hard lady," and, "Most people don't know how impressive this is."

One joked, "Ask the camera man to help you."

Someone else recommended a specific tool that uses suction at multiple points and a handle, writing: "Buy a window suction, easier to hold the panel, much stronger when windy," adding, "you don't need to move around the panel! faster safer and easier."

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