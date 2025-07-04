Lawmaker sparks controversy after proposing law based on conspiracy theories: 'False claims'

A state senator from Pennsylvania has raised concerns in the scientific community with new, conspiracy-peddling legislation opposing solar geoengineering, The Daily Climate reported.

Sen. Doug Mastriano cited several baseless conspiracy theories to support his proposed legislation, which would outlaw several burgeoning technologies and potential climate interventions that could potentially help Pennsylvanians.

The Republican representing Franklin and Adams counties mostly spoke of the debunked "chemtrail" conspiracies, which theorize that high-flying aircraft are polluting the atmosphere with toxic chemicals, and he attempted to persuade legislators that this false rumor is linked with geoengineering. However, as several scientists explained to The Daily Climate, this is false on several levels.

Geoengineering is a blanket term for a host of conceptual strategies that would look to combat atmospheric warming directly, in order to supplement ongoing, yet slow-moving, efforts to lower emissions in other ways.

One of these potential geoengineering methods, solar radiation modification, would use strategic aerosol particles at upper levels of the atmosphere in order to reflect some sunlight back into space.

"The science remains mostly theoretical, and no government has authorized deployment," The Daily Climate explained. "Yet false claims linking the field to harmful 'chemtrail' plots have gained traction in some political circles."

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star, reporting on the story, spoke with Joshua Horton, a project manager at the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program. He explained that modeling evidence for solar geoengineering "suggests it would cause little harm, and the small amount of outdoor field research already conducted has not harmed the environment." But most importantly, he clarified, the potential technology is far from widespread use — or any use at all.

"To be clear, there is no geoengineering going on," he stated. "There's no solar radiation modification going on. So to the extent that this bill is premised on the belief that it's happening, it's just factually incorrect."

Not only does the deliberate spreading of mis- and disinformation confuse communities, but it can put them at increased risk of danger. For example, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, baseless conspiracy theories led to death threats and a loss of trust in meteorologists, putting both rescue and research efforts at risk.

The Capital-Star also spoke with Michael Thompson, managing director at the nonprofit Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Engineering, who expressed his disappointment in the legislation.

"Lawmakers know better than this and should do minimal homework before bringing bills to their legislative bodies," he said. "We are concerned generally that legislation aimed at governing or banning non-existent activities, such as non-existent chemtrails, disempowers and distracts, rather than enabling citizens to engage with decisions being made now that will impact them in the future."

The bill is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

