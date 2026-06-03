Solar dominates new US energy infrastructure for 28 straight months

Federal data reveals that despite changing government stances on clean energy, solar energy is not just growing in the U.S. — it is dominating new power additions.

According to released figures from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, first reported by Electrek, solar led all new generating capacity additions for the 28th straight month, extending a streak that now runs from September 2023 through December 2025.

Based on the FERC numbers, reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign, utility-scale solar made up 72.6% of all new U.S. electrical generating capacity added in 2025. Wind supplied another 15.7%, meaning renewables accounted for 88.4% of new capacity last year.

December was even more revealing. As Electrek reported, citing FERC data, 17 new solar units with a combined 993 megawatts entered service that month, making up 83.2% of new generating capacity additions.

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Installed utility-scale solar capacity has now reached 164.5 gigawatts, surpassing wind, hydropower, and nuclear power individually. Over the 28-month streak, total utility-scale solar grew by more than 91 gigawatts — far more than any other power source added over the same period.

Data like this reveals how powerful solar power is as a reliable and accessible form of energy, and, while this data mostly discusses grid-scale energy, homeowners can benefit from solar too. To see how much a solar upgrade can save you, check out the EnergySage solar marketplace.

It can help you compare quotes from trusted local installers.

Electrek, also citing FERC, said solar is projected to add about 86 gigawatts over the next three years, which would put it ahead of coal as well.

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SUN DAY Campaign executive director Ken Bossong said the data confirms "very strong growth in electrical generation by solar and wind" and argued the trend appears poised to continue over the next three years despite policy headwinds.

If this new data has you curious about solar on your home, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Homeowners who use EnergySage tools can see up to $10,000 in savings on purchases and installations.

If you're considering solar, EnergySage's state-by-state mapping tool can help you see the average cost of a home solar system where you live, along with the incentives available in your area. By using the tool to compare costs and rebates, you can get a better deal on rooftop solar and make sure you're taking advantage of every incentive you qualify for.

Adding a home battery to your solar system can help keep the lights on during outages, lower your energy bills, and give you greater energy independence. If you're interested in battery storage, EnergySage's free resources can help you explore your options, compare competitive installation quotes, and find the right backup battery for your home.

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