Tandem PV breaks the 30% efficiency solar barrier with perovskite-silicon module built for scale

"A level of performance beyond where conventional silicon solar panels can realistically go."

A U.S.-based perovskite-silicon solar module maker has reached a milestone long seen as the next major leap for clean energy.

According to pv magazine, its perovskite-silicon module has achieved 30% efficiency while still being designed with real-world scale in mind.

What happened?

Internal results released by Tandem PV showed a 100-square-centimeter demonstration module operating at 30.4% efficiency.

For that module, the company combined its four-terminal perovskite glass with an interdigitated back contact cell made by Maxeon.

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High-efficiency milestones are not always achieved with manufacturing scale in view.

In this case, Tandem PV said the module was produced using a process intended to move quickly toward commercial manufacturing.

CEO Scott Wharton told pv magazine a full-size version of the design could reach 28% efficiency and deliver about 12% more power from the same area than Aiko's 545-watt silicon module, which is rated at 25% efficiency.

Tandem PV expects to pursue the utility-scale market later in 2026.

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On social media, Wharton described the 30% mark as "a level of performance beyond where conventional silicon solar panels can realistically go."

He also said the demonstration module is "a sign that perovskite-silicon tandem solar is moving onto a new performance curve."

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