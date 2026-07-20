Solar technician creates free tool to help homeowners size systems without the sales pitch

"A simple tool anyone can use to start designing their own solar system."

A service technician in the solar industry said he created a free calculator after growing frustrated with the hard-sell tactics homeowners can face.

He said he wanted to offer a better starting point for people considering solar, with no ads and no pressure to make a purchase.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, the creator shared a browser-based solar calculator, writing: "I built a free solar calculator and wanted to share it."

He said his job as a service technician has shown him how often buyers get hurried into systems or guided by information that is eventually sold to installers.

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"I wanted to build something different: a simple tool anyone can use to start designing their own solar system, no strings attached, no data selling, no ads pushing you toward a sale," he said.

The original poster described the calculator as unfinished and asked users to report bugs and suggest additional products.

One commenter wrote: "This looks pretty sweet, nicely done!"

Others asked for features such as plug-in solar, state-specific incentives, shading estimates, and compatibility with older equipment.

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Why does it matter?

For many households, the hardest part of going solar is not deciding whether clean energy sounds appealing — it's figuring out what system size, equipment mix, and price actually make sense. A free calculator can help cut through that uncertainty and may help prevent homeowners from paying for more than they need.

Even small design choices can affect monthly bills and savings. A more informed buyer is less likely to be pushed into oversized systems, unnecessary add-ons, or arrangements that prioritize commissions over household budgets.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs, especially when shoppers can compare system sizes before signing a contract. If you're weighing your options, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

What can I do?

If you're interested in solar, a tool like this can be a useful first step, but it should still be paired with multiple quotes and a close look at local incentives. Comparing offers, asking for itemized equipment lists, and checking projected production numbers can all help you avoid overpaying.

Free comparison platforms can help with that. EnergySage's no-cost services can make it easier to compare installer offers side by side instead of relying on a single sales pitch.

You can also use EnergySage's solar map to see the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can also help you store excess solar power for use when electricity rates are higher or the grid goes down. To learn more, explore EnergySage for free information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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