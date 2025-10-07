Scientists make game-changing discovery that could transform electric vehicles: 'Our study demonstrates its feasibility'

Researchers must address the Jahn-Teller distortion to fully unlock the potential of sodium-ion batteries, according to experts at the Tokyo University of Science.

As a result, they are examining the bowels of battery operations to figure out how to limit distortion-caused degradation, potentially unlocking a battery type that could be cheaper to produce. That's because sodium is more common than lithium in Earth's crust, according to a news release on the research.

In short, Jahn-Teller is the reason why sodium-manganese-oxide cathodes degrade as sodium ions move in and out of them during cycling. The experts added, or doped, the electrode with scandium to prevent unwanted distortions and side reactions inside the pack while preserving settings wherein Jahn-Teller is "cooperative."

The latest findings offer more evidence that scandium could be a viable solution, according to the release.

"Previously, we discovered that … doping … electrodes can improve the battery performance and long-term stability," team lead Shinichi Komaba said. "However, the exact mechanism for this improvement remains unresolved, and it was unclear whether this effect is generally applicable."

Testing included both doped and undoped samples. A version with 8% doped scandium was found to improve cycling stability the best. Interestingly, scandium tackled only the unwanted distortions — sometimes Jahn-Teller is cooperative and can be preserved — in the samples. Aluminium and some other materials didn't work, highlighting scandium's ability, per the release.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The research produced a coin cell that retained 60% of its capacity after 300 cycles.

"Our findings can potentially lead to development of high-performance and long-life sodium-ion batteries," Komaba said.

Sodium-ion packs are operating with success elsewhere. In China, a giant one that stores renewable energy can power 12,000 homes. Other efforts are working to expand the chemistry for wider use in electric vehicles.

But they are far from a finished product, according to Stanford researchers. They noted that lower energy density, or the amount of power stored per pound, is a significant hurdle that remains for widespread sodium-ion adoption.

Better batteries continue to push performance of EVs and large energy storers to new limits, helping to reduce reliance on dirty fuels for transportation and electricity. Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. NASA has linked the fumes to increased risks for severe heat that could soon make some places uninhabitable.

When combined with solar panels, either at large farms or with smaller rooftop arrays, battery backups can complement the systems to offer blackout protection and power stability with cleaner electricity. At home, the combination can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. EnergySage is a free resource that can help you secure still applicable tax breaks, compare quotes, and find a timely installer before some of the rebates expire at the end of the year.

The cleaner energy can be used to charge EVs, as well, adding to the $1,500 in annual gas and maintenance savings owners typically realize.

In Tokyo, researchers are learning more about scandium doping and its ability to extend sodium-ion battery life. They think more success could lead to "broader adoption," per the release.

"Our study demonstrates its feasibility," Komaba said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.