Researchers create electronic 'smart' clothing that solves major issue with industry: 'It's more than just a new material'

Researchers have created electronic "smart" clothing that decomposes in soil after you're done wearing it, according to Tech Xplore.

Every year, people throw away 92 million tons of fabric waste, according to Earth.org. Most sit in landfills for hundreds of years. Smart clothing normally exacerbates the issue because these garments contain metals, plastics, and circuits that can't be recycled.

Scientists at Seoul National University found a solution. They created a conductive thread that works in smart clothing but decomposes when buried in dirt.

The thread combines metal particles with a special plastic known as PBAT. A protective layer keeps water out while you wear it. The material conducts electricity at 2,500 Siemens per meter and stretches 38% before breaking. It survives washing for more than 20 washes and withstands thousands of bends without damage.

Professor Seung-Kyun Kang's group made the discovery after years of work on materials that vanish on their own. The team produced a thread that stretches beyond 10 meters using standard factory equipment, which means companies could make this material today.

"This is more than just a new material — it's a platform for sustainable electronics," said Kang. "We've shown that you can have high-functioning wearable devices that don't become e-waste after their useful life ends."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The researchers tested their thread in a smart shirt sleeve. The sleeve tracked heat levels, muscle signals, and charged without wires. After testing, they buried the sleeve. Everything, including decorative logos, decomposed in months.

This breakthrough matters because electronic waste grows each year. When these electronic clothes decompose, they prevent toxic materials from entering the groundwater.

People save money by avoiding disposal fees for hazardous electronics. For instance, your old fitness tracker could become soil nutrients instead of permanent trash.

Dr. Jae-Young Bae, the team's co-leader, sees broad applications ahead.

"The ability to design electronics that match the life cycle of the application — and then gracefully disappear — opens up new possibilities in medical patches, smart uniforms, environmental sensors, and beyond," he said. "We're especially excited about the potential for use in disposable health care systems that don't contribute to long-term pollution."

The team plans to add memory chips and processors that dissolve, too. It's working on materials that decompose when exposed to specific triggers like heat or light, giving manufacturers control over product lifespans.

Companies can start producing these materials, as the manufacturing process uses existing equipment. The researchers continue improving the technology while exploring partnerships with clothing makers.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.