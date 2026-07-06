New evidence could rewrite history of mysterious ancient mountaintop temple

One indicator could be the number of dog burials in the area.

The long-known "Small Temple" in southwestern Turkey is being reexamined more than a century after archaeologists first brought the mountaintop building to light.

The temple, excavated in 1912, was labeled "probably Demeter's," referring to the ancient Greek goddess of agriculture and fertility. But new material may change that temple's identity.

What happened?

Now researchers claim that the evidence in the temple actually points to Hecate, a goddess linked with nighttime, crossroads, the underworld, and dogs, Ancientist, an archaeology news outlet, reported. That reinterpretation largely depends on figurines and reliefs linked to Hecate that have surfaced in both early digs and more recent excavations.

If true, this adds a rare data point on Hecate devotion and worship in Anatolia. Hecate has a confirmed sanctuary in Lagina, Turkey, making this the second Hecate temple in the region. This is significant because it helps map the spread of Hecate's cult across the area.

One indicator could be the number of dog burials in the area. Dogs were tied to Hecate in ancient Greek myth. However, Ancientist noted this is suggestive evidence, not conclusive. The dog connection aligns with other features of the temple, including an octagonal pedestal thought to have held cult statues and images.

Because architectural blocks from the damaged temple remain around the structure, archaeologists believe parts of it could potentially be restored as further study continues.

Why does it matter?

If the reinterpretation holds up, it could reshape historians' understanding of religious life in the Turkish region.

The Men Sanctuary was already recognized as an important center of worship for Men, a moon deity honored across Pisidia, Phrygia, and nearby regions.

Adding Hecate to that setting suggests the sanctuary may have supported a more complex spiritual landscape than scholars previously understood.

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