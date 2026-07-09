Tube-covered caterpillar looks parasitized by wasps, but that may be exactly the point

"It has already won another day of life."

Reddit users were puzzled after trying to identify a caterpillar dotted with tiny tube-like structures.

What happened?

The confusion surfaced after the original poster uploaded a video of the unusual caterpillar to Reddit's r/whatsthisbug community.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The identification that gained the most traction was a "slug caterpillar," a species already associated with strange forms, textures, and other defensive traits.

A number of users thought its appearance may have evolved to copy the appearance of being parasitized.

One commenter said, "I'm going to be honest... it makes me very uncomfortable just to look at. I definitely wouldn't eat it."

Another user replied, "That's the point. It has already won another day of life."

If that guess is right, the tube-like structures are more than a bizarre decoration. In fact, they could help keep predators away by making the caterpillar appear to be an existing victim.

Why does it matter?

Videos like this are a reminder that trickery in the wild can matter as much as power or speed.

If a predator or parasite sees a creature as sick, busy, or otherwise unappealing, that false impression may improve its chances of reaching adulthood.

Insects support the ecosystems people depend on, from pollination and soil health to food webs that sustain birds and other wildlife.

As both scientists and ordinary observers learn more about insect behavior, the complexity — and fragility — of those systems becomes harder to miss.

Large parts of the natural world are still poorly understood or easily overlooked.

What can I do?

When trying to identify something unfamiliar, community science platforms and ID forums can be a helpful first stop, especially if you include clear photos, location information, and a little patience.

At the same time, unfamiliar caterpillars are usually best left alone. Many species, including some slug caterpillars, have irritating hairs or other defensive structures.

Anyone hoping to help beneficial insects more broadly can make small habitat-friendly changes at home, including using fewer unnecessary pesticides and planting native vegetation.

Better habitat gives insects more space to perform the complicated ecological work they already do.

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