Brothers' startup aims to completely change the construction industry from the inside out: '[A] superior alternative'

Brothers Hamed and Sadegh Panahiazar launched SlateRete in 2024 with an eye on changing the construction industry from the ground up with an alternative to concrete.

As an ancient building material known for its durability, concrete is a foundational element in modern construction. In fact, only water is consumed at a higher rate. However, concrete has downsides, including that production releases massive amounts of air pollution.

SlateRete looks to provide a reliable, high-performance substitute with significantly less harmful emissions and waste, according to Silicon Republic, an Irish science and technology news site that featured the University College Dublin-based startup as its Startup of the Week on Feb. 17.

The quest for concrete alternatives has been underway for years, with coffee grounds and fly ash among the promising materials in development. SlateRete uniquely zeroes in on another type of waste to produce its more sustainable concrete: slate waste.

In building design, slate serves as a durable component in roofs, tabletops, electrical panels, and flooring and as filler. However, extracting it results in a shocking amount of waste. According to multiple studies, as much as 90% of raw slate ends up in landfills.

Instead of letting this waste complete its typical end-of-life journey, SlateRete intervenes to create a circular system in which the slate retains its value.

According to Silicon Republic, the startup said that replacing high-carbon ingredients in cement (used to make concrete) with slate waste reduces carbon pollution by more than 40%.

Hamed Panahiazar added that he and his brother believe the product will provide an alternative that "meets regulatory demands and market needs without compromising performance or cost."

What's more, their patent-pending mixture requires no hazardous chemicals to achieve an aesthetically pleasing color.

"Unlike conventional concrete, which relies on chemical additives for coloration and performance, SlateRete's colours (blue, green, grey, ochre, purple and black) arise naturally from the mineral composition of slate," Panahiazar explained.

To date, SlateRete has completed 20 mix trials. Next, it will focus on lifecycle analysis and certification testings as it continues to engage with investors and prepare the product for market.

"Following successful technical validation at UCD, our efforts are concentrated on preparing investment materials, refining our pitch and evaluating strategic partnerships," Panahiazar told Silicon Republic. "... The response from industry stakeholders has been encouraging, reaffirming the market's appetite for low-carbon and aesthetically superior alternatives to concrete."

