Aviation startup shares video of futuristic flying vehicle in action: 'Another significant step'

They could change how we travel for the better.

SkyDrive shared a video of its flagship aircraft flying over Osaka Bay in Japan at Expo 2025.

SkyDrive is an aircraft manufacturing startup that designs and develops eVTOL aircraft. That stands for "electric vertical takeoff and landing."

These flights are some of the many SkyDrive hopes that will happen as it scales up its eVTOL production, per Electrek.

The company said in a press release that it believes its more frequent flights will mark "another significant step toward the wider public acceptance of eVTOLs as a regular means of daily transport."

While eVTOL aircraft as public transportation is likely a long way off, they could change how we travel for the better. They don't use dirty energy and pollute our atmosphere like internal combustion engine vehicles do. And if they're charged using clean energy, such as solar, they have an even smaller energy footprint.

Flights for Their Future stated that some helicopters can emit 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of polluting gases per hour. Those flights add up over time, and the pollution can cost us our health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Air pollution, especially ultra-tiny particulate matter, can increase your risk of developing dementia and eczema (among other ailments). It's important for vehicle manufacturers to take this into consideration. It's up to them to make electric vehicles accessible so that everyday people can also make these healthy and planet-saving decisions.

And that's exactly what SkyDrive is trying to do with its eVTOL aircraft. It's designed to reduce air pollution since it doesn't produce tailpipe pollution. It also has the potential to reduce commute times, traffic, and money spent on transportation.

You likely won't ride in or buy an eVTOL in the near future. However, something like that could soon ripple out and revolutionize the medical world. An eVTOL could be the reason why someone gets an organ transplant when they need it.

According to its press release, SkyDrive will be moving its demonstration flights to the Osakako Vertiport near densely populated Osaka. That will hopefully allow more people to see what its craft can do.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.