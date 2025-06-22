Innovative company unveils futuristic train that could reshape rail travel: 'A great achievement'

SITAV, an Italian company traditionally known for servicing trains, just unveiled something that could reshape how we think about rail travel: its first hydrogen-powered locomotive.

The sleek, all-Italian prototype debuted at the Hydrogen Expo in Piacenza, marking SITAV's official entry into clean train manufacturing.

"A great achievement that brings our company into the galaxy of rolling stock manufacturers," the company said, per Fuel Cells Works.

Unlike diesel-powered trains that emit harmful pollution and require costly fuel and maintenance, this new locomotive runs on hydrogen fuel — producing only water vapor. It's designed with efficiency, safety, and flexibility in mind, featuring energy-recovering brakes, low-pressure refueling, remote diagnostics, and a modular layout that allows it to be customized for different rail lines.

SITAV has already secured preliminary regulatory approvals and plans to showcase the train again in the fall at Expo Ferroviaria in Milan.

Hydrogen-powered rail is gaining momentum around the world. Stadler Rail recently set a world record when one of its hydrogen trains traveled over 1,700 miles without refueling. Meanwhile, Great Western Railway in the United Kingdom is testing fast-charging, battery-powered trains — proof that the industry is moving full steam ahead toward clean energy.

This shift could have a huge impact. The transportation sector accounts for over 16% of global carbon emissions, and most rail lines still use diesel. Hydrogen trains could help reduce pollution, noise, and long-term costs for operators — all while improving air quality for nearby communities.

Looking to reduce your own travel impact? Cleaner, smarter travel options are becoming more available every day. You can start by choosing low-impact alternatives or making your next car an electric vehicle.

