Young men are dying of kitchen revamp disease — here are the 'red-flag symptoms' to look out for

A deadly lung disease linked to the kitchen countertop trade is affecting young workers, and doctors say too many cases are still being detected far too late, according to The i Paper.

What's happening?

Workers who cut quartz countertops are developing the dangerous lung disease silicosis, for which there is no cure. Once thought of as a mining industry problem, silicosis, which causes lung tissues to stiffen, has become an "emerging global epidemic," according to an article published in the British Medical Journal.

Now, according to the Times of India, public health professionals around the world are calling for action, ranging from the addition of screening programs to more workplace safety measures to the banning of quartz (engineered stone) countertops altogether.

Australia has already prohibited the creation and installation of engineered stone countertops with high concentrations of silica crystals.

Why is silicosis concerning?

When cases aren't caught, silicosis can be fatal. The treatment of the disease normally involves managing symptoms, but it can require lung transplants in severe instances.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to identify cases of silicosis due to "asymptomatic early disease, inadequate health surveillance, lack of awareness by clinicians, [and] misclassification as sarcoidosis," as described in the BMJ article. This combination of factors highlights the importance of earlier diagnostic tools.

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For many stoneworkers, cutting engineered stone slabs often occurs in poorly ventilated spaces without adequate protective gear, resulting in the inhalation of silica dust.

Thousands of masons have now been diagnosed, and many more will eventually receive diagnoses as more attention is paid to the disease. California alone has seen over 500 confirmed cases of silicosis linked to the quartz countertop trade since 2019, according to CBS News.

What's next?

With the global quartz market valued at $30 billion, many more people are likely to encounter the dust that's sickening them. However, workers are fighting back, and over 370 lawsuits regarding the health impacts of dealing with quartz slabs have been filed. Yet, Congress is simultaneously considering a bill to shield the manufacturers of the stone from liability.

No matter what happens with the proposed legislation, it's clear that more needs to be done to protect workers who could be impacted by the disease.

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