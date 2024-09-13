Energy company boasts battery breakthrough that could soon make EVs even more affordable: 'Cost-effective and high-performance energy storage'

"Setting a new benchmark for the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions."

A silicon anode for lithium-iron phosphate batteries being developed in Michigan costs around $18 less per kilowatt-hour than the common graphite alternative.

Developer Paraclete Energy recently released news about the cost-saving component.

"Our SILO silicon anode technology serves as a strong proxy for cost-effective and high-performance energy storage," Paraclete CEO Jeff Norris said in a press release.

If the Chelsea, Michigan company's tech can help lower battery prices, the impact could reverberate throughout the electric vehicle sector, which Cox Automotive reports hit a record 1.2 million vehicle sales in the U.S. last year as our transportation system transitions to cleaner rides.

Lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, power packs already use readily available iron as part of the internal chemistry instead of expensive metals that drive up costs, as noted by First Phosphate. The Canadian company produces phosphate for battery cathodes.

When a power pack cycles, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called electrolyte. Various chemistries, materials, and designs are in the works at labs worldwide to increase performance at a lower cost.

Paraclete said in its press release that the company's advanced production methods have made the SILO anode a value compared to graphite, another costly material subject to foreign supply chains and government regulations.

Batteries are expensive parts of EVs and can cost between $4,000 and $20,000 to replace, per J.D. Power. Fortunately, the U.S. Energy Department reports that they are about 90% cheaper than 2008 prices.

"The recent decline in LFP battery prices underscores the industry's commitment to affordability and sustainability," Norris said.

Paraclete's silicon anode tech costs about $35 per kilowatt-hour, compared to $53 for graphite-based tech, according to the company. And the makers aren't sacrificing performance for the lower price.

SILO has greater energy density than graphite anodes and can deliver more juice for longer stretches. Stationary energy storage is also an application that SILO is well-suited to handle, all according to Paraclete.

The battery breakthroughs are helping to reduce the production of lung-troubling and heat-trapping air pollution, as explained by the American Lung Association and MIT. EVs result in less overall pollution than gas-burners, even in states where most of the electricity to charge them is made from dirty energy sources, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

Innovations in grid storage, a universal charger, and other EV tech could soon provide even cleaner options, from generation, through storage, and through use. A massive government investment is underway to build more chargers nationwide, as well, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

What's more, steep tax breaks of $4,000 and $7,500 for used or new EVs can make them even more affordable. That's in addition to the approximately $1,500 in annual savings drivers can gain by cutting gas and certain maintenance costs.

For reference, the Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at under $40,000, and one of them recently set a world record, traveling more than 569 miles on a charge. That far surpasses the listed 320-mile limit for the premium model.

Paraclete intends for SILO to help expand the value across the industry, "setting a new benchmark for the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions," per Norris.

