Dealer's $5,000 EV brake warning backfires: 'I cancelled the entire deal'

"Yes the dealer is lying about the brakes."

A Reddit post about EV maintenance is drawing a wave of attention after one prospective buyer said a dealership tried to sell them on an extended warranty with a dramatic warning: Their electric vehicle could need a $5,000 brake replacement.

The post, shared in r/electricvehicles, came from a shopper who had a Hyundai Ioniq 5 on order and said a salesperson claimed the EV's weight would make the brakes and tires wear faster. But the buyer was not convinced, writing that they had heard "rumors that the brakes in EVs generally last longer" and asking whether the extra warranty was really worth it.

The discussion quickly gained traction, with hundreds of commenters pushing back on the dealership's brake warning. Many pointed to regenerative braking, a standard feature in many EVs that slows the vehicle by using the motor to recover energy and send it back to the battery. Because that system does some of the braking during normal driving, traditional friction brakes are often used far less than they are in gas-powered cars.

For drivers, that can translate into fewer maintenance visits and lower long-term ownership costs. EV owners already avoid routine oil changes, and regenerative braking can create another area of savings by helping pads and rotors last much longer.

Commenters said tires are the more realistic wear item to watch. EVs are often heavier than similar gas-powered vehicles, and their instant torque can wear tires down faster, especially if the driver accelerates aggressively.

Still, users were quick to point out that this does not automatically make an extended warranty worthwhile, since wear items like tires and brakes are often excluded from those plans anyway.

One commenter summed it up bluntly: "Yes the dealer is lying about the brakes. The tires do run out faster depending on how spirited your driving is."

For shoppers considering an EV, the thread underscored one of the technology's biggest ownership advantages: Maintenance is often simpler than many people assume.

While costs will always vary depending on the model, driving habits, and tire choice, commenters said they have driven well past 100,000 miles on original brake pads thanks to regenerative braking. Over the life of a vehicle, that can mean savings compared with the more frequent brake service many gas cars require.

"I'm at 70,000 miles on my Bolt and the original brakes are still good," one commenter said.

The conversation also touched on a broader frustration with dealership upsells and misinformation about EVs.

By the end of the thread, the consensus was clear: Whether the salesperson was relying on outdated information or intentionally misleading the shopper, the expensive warranty likely wasn't worth it given the relatively low maintenance needs of EVs.

Luckily, the original poster later shared that the comments helped steer them toward a much better deal.

"I cancelled the entire deal and went to another dealership an hour away who has the same vehicle with a better deal and more incentives! Including a free level 2 home charger!" they wrote.

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