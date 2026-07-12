Offshore wind survey off Italy uncovers 2,400-year-old shipwreck loaded with 300 amphorae

Without careful intervention, more pieces of the story could be damaged or lost.

More than 2,400 years after it sank, a shipwreck found off southern Italy is shedding light on ancient commercial activity. Archaeologists learned of it while crews were surveying the seabed for a modern offshore wind project.

On the Ionian side of Calabria, the vessel lay with a cargo of more than 300 amphorae — the clay jars used throughout the Mediterranean to transport staples such as wine and olive oil.

What happened?

Seabed investigations for an offshore wind project led researchers to the wreck near Monasterace in Reggio Calabria province. Acciona Energia said the ship belongs to roughly the fourth to fifth centuries B.C., and, as Greek Reporter reported, its cargo may help outline trading links among Greek settlements in southern Italy.

The ceramic containers were made at multiple production centers in Magna Graecia and Sicily, a combination that suggests they were part of a regional exchange network.

The site sits just off Kaulon, a Greek city founded before 700 B.C., along a stretch of Calabria that connected colonies, goods, and communities.

A 2025 photogrammetric survey mapped two clusters of amphorae about 33 feet (10 meters) apart. Archaeologists think modern trawling likely disturbed the wreck and spread part of the cargo across the seafloor.

Why does it matter?

The discovery provides physical evidence for a trade system that historians have long studied through written records, settlement patterns, and scattered artifacts. A cargo of this size shows how everyday goods moved between communities and how connected the ancient Mediterranean economy was.

The site also shows how fragile underwater heritage can be. The amphorae survived for centuries, but modern fishing activity may already have shifted parts of the site. Without careful intervention, more pieces of the story could be damaged or lost.

The shipwreck was identified during work for renewable energy, showing how development and preservation can intersect when surveys are handled responsibly.

What's being done?

Because the wreck appears vulnerable to more disturbance, Italy's Ministry of Culture is backing efforts to document it closely, recover at-risk artifacts, and conserve the cargo, according to Greek Reporter.

Acciona Energia revised the offshore wind project's design to avoid the archaeological area. The change protects the site while allowing the energy project to continue.

The photogrammetric work already completed should also make future recovery efforts more precise. Detailed imaging can preserve the layout of a site before excavation and help researchers determine whether objects were shifted by currents, fishing gear, or the original wrecking event.

Together, those steps could preserve hundreds of amphorae and more evidence of how ancient people traded, traveled, and built regional economies along Italy's southern coast.

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