Nebraska county freezes data center projects for a year as water and power fears mount

Officials are also considering what happens if a project shuts down years later.

A Nebraska county is putting data center development on hold for a year as officials weigh a growing list of concerns tied to water use, electricity demand, noise, and what happens when these massive facilities reach the end of their useful life.

Seward County's decision to impose a moratorium is drawing attention as communities across the country consider the tradeoffs of bringing in energy-intensive tech infrastructure while trying to protect local resources and keep utility systems reliable and affordable.

What happened?

Seward County commissioners voted Tuesday to temporarily stop new data center development, pausing related construction, permits, and special-use requests for up to one year, according to 10/11 NOW.

The measure passed unanimously among the commissioners who were present, while two commissioners were absent and did not vote.

County leaders say the delay is meant to create time for the planning board and commissioners to put regulations in place before additional projects are considered, 10/11 NOW reported. If those regulations are instituted earlier, the moratorium could end before the year is over.

Other Nebraska counties have taken similar steps. Otoe County approved its own moratorium last month, and in Gage County, planning and zoning officials recently supported an 18-month pause that has not been formally approved.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are also closely tied to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, which relies on enormous computing capacity housed inside these facilities.

And while AI can help improve forecasting, identify grid inefficiencies, and support smarter infrastructure planning, at the same time, the servers behind the tools require huge amounts of electricity and water.

This resource use strains local grids, raises costs, and adds pressure to households already struggling with their bills. There are also broader concerns tied to misuse, cybersecurity, and unintended social consequences if the technology expands too quickly.

Questions remain about whether there will be enough water, whether local electric systems can handle the demand, and to what extent added noise could affect nearby neighborhoods.

Officials are also considering what happens if a project shuts down years later and who would be responsible for cleanup or decommissioning.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.