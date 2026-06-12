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More than 40 million from Kansas City to Chicago face 70 mph winds, giant hail, and tornadoes

Some places may also get hit by multiple rounds of storms, raising the risk of flash flooding.

by Jennifer Green
A tornado touches down in a rural community.

Photo Credit: iStock

Severe storms are expected to sweep across the Midwest, putting more than 40 million people in the corridor from Kansas City to Chicago at risk from damaging winds, very large hail, and strong tornadoes, ABC News reported.

What's happening?

Forecasters are tracking a dangerous setup over a wide area of the Midwest, with ABC News reporting the possibility of wind gusts above 70 mph, hail the size of tennis balls, and strong tornadoes.

Cities including Kansas City; Chicago; Minneapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas are among those in or near the risk zone.

ABC News said parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin are expected to face a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk on Thursday.

Some places may also get hit by multiple rounds of storms, raising the risk of flash flooding.

ABC News reported that an EF-1 tornado in Freeland, Michigan, damaged 40 homes and businesses on Tuesday, June 9.

Why does it matter?

The same weather system is also expected to push east as summer-like heat builds in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

That mix of heat, humidity, and severe weather can raise risks for older adults, outdoor workers, and anyone without reliable cooling or shelter.

What can I do?

Stay alert to trusted local forecasts and weather alerts, especially overnight or during work hours, when conditions can change quickly.

If you live in a threatened area, know where you would shelter before warnings are issued. An interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows, is generally safest during a tornado warning.

It also helps to keep phones charged, review emergency plans with family members, and avoid driving across flooded roads. In areas facing both heat and storms, plan for changing conditions throughout the day.

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