Scientists make remarkable discovery experimenting with 23-year-old seeds: 'A significant step forward'

The whole thing might sound like magic — but it's all rooted in some pretty neat science.

by Elijah McKee
Photo Credit: iStock

New research is flipping a common agricultural issue on its head: that over time, plant seeds can be fickle. 

As they age, their abilities to grow into mature plants diminish. Yet a team of scientists from the University of Arkansas created a plasma water generator that effectively gives seeds a second lease on life. The system is solar-powered, making it as sustainable as it is revolutionary, according to Phys.org.

The study, led by Jun Zhu, used 23-year-old spinach seeds. After undergoing the novel treatment, the seeds' germination rates increased by an astounding 135%. Their growth into seedlings after that also significantly improved, Phys.org relayed.

The method has potential to be applied to many other farm crops. That means it could help secure food supplies and reduce waste, making it a promising discovery for agricultural industries around the world. The findings were published in Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering.

The whole thing might sound like magic — but it's all rooted in pretty neat science. The key the researchers found to rejuvenating old seeds lay in the environment around the seeds. Their method lowers water pH while raising oxygen and nitrogen levels, which are all green flags for seed germination. The technique also activates certain hormones inside the seeds that stimulate new growth, Phys.org explained. 

This breakthrough isn't only a win for farming and food systems. It also marks a victory in genetic preservation and the longevity of seed banks. These biological libraries are a powerful way of protecting the planet's biodiversity, which is a crucial component to balanced and healthy ecosystems

Further research will look to scale up the new technology, make it even more effective, and apply it in other scenarios.

"This solar-powered technology is a significant step forward in sustainable agriculture," Yiting Xiao, another author of the study, said. "It provides a low-cost, environmentally friendly method to enhance the germination of aged seeds, which are often discarded due to their diminished viability." 

