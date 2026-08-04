Traveler wanted a second beater phone, got a free broken Pixel, then fixed it for $25

What proved trickiest was not the hardware repair but the software lock afterward.

Sometimes the cheapest tech upgrade doesn't involve buying a new device at all.

Instead of shopping for another phone, one Reddit user spent about 25 Australian dollars on a screen and turned a free broken Google Pixel into the travel backup phone they wanted, showing that a simple repair can eliminate the need for a much more expensive purchase.

What happened?

They explained in a post on Reddit that the search began with a desire for "a second beater phone for travel" and ended with "a broken screen old Google Pixel for free."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Rather than replacing the whole device, they ordered a replacement screen they said cost "$25aud from China" and handled the job themselves at home.

The poster said the repair was actually a simple process, writing: "Install was actually very easy, have to give google credit for that. Just needed a razor blade to get the old screen off and old glue scraped off."

The owner later clarified: "It's a 4a 5g google pixel."

What proved trickiest was not the hardware repair but the software lock afterward. The poster said factory-reset protection became a hassle before the phone could be fully reset and put back into use.

Why does it matter?

A usable travel phone for about AU$25 represents major savings compared to buying even a budget replacement device, which can easily cost several times more.

It is also a reminder that cracked screens and aging electronics are not always destined for the trash. It can be smart to consider repairing a device instead of replacing it, since it can stretch your budget, keep a functional product in use longer, and avoid throwing away hardware that still has life left in it.

"This is inspiring," one commenter wrote. "I will try to fix my iPhone 7 that is completely shattered."

Another Reddit user put the money-saving appeal even more directly: "You sir are a frugal king."

There is also a practical travel advantage. A so-called beater phone can offer peace of mind on the road, eliminating the risk of losing your main phone while still maintaining access to maps, messaging, and emergency contacts.

What can I do?

An old phone sitting in a drawer may be worth checking before buying something new. A good place to start is by identifying the exact model, since even similar-looking phones can require different replacement parts.

The repair cost in this case was about AU$25, a fraction of what many travelers might spend on a backup device.

Software support can also affect whether an older product is worth reviving.

One commenter cautioned against using a much older device, writing: "Don't bother, device is end of support. No more updates."

Another user said: "Your old beater Google Pixel is two versions newer than my daily Google Pixel. Maybe it's time for me to get a new phone." In response, the OP made an important point: "That just shows you take care of your stuff. If it works it works."

Even a simple fix can save meaningful money, but only if the device remains safe, secure, and genuinely useful in daily life.

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