Scientists take step forward on quest to transform seawater into affordable energy source: 'High capacity'

The study was published this February and could be a game changer.

Researchers have released a study that shares strides on an upgraded, universal material used in a battery's anode (the part that stores energy during charging and releases electrons when discharging) that has incredible potential in making battery use more environmentally conscious.

The study was published in the journal Advanced Materials and sought to create a new battery material compatible with seawater. Batteries that use water-based electrolytes are increasingly popular, as they offer a reliable and more cost-friendly option to lithium-based batteries. Still, the science on this alternative is new, making findings like this one monumental.

Xiaolei Wang, a professor of chemical engineering who worked on the study with the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan, explained in a post on TechXplore, "Current lithium batteries have reached their limitations in terms of energy storage capability, life cycle, and safety."

Individual renewable energy integrations, such as solar panels, have become vital in response to the damage caused by dirty fuels, like carbon pollution. While lithium has been crucial in renewable energy transitions, especially in electric vehicles, it comes with environmental drawbacks. According to the Institute for Energy Research, "If the battery ends up in a landfill, its cells can release toxins, including heavy metals that can leak into the soil and groundwater."

While recycling the batteries is an option, this study aims to prevent the harsh mining process at the battery's conception.

The team working on this study developed this new material, made from polymer nanosheets and carbon nanotubes, that holds a more universal variety of ions. This encompasses the ions found in seawater.

The TechXplore article mentions the specifics: "These anodes are thicker than previous ones, so [they] have a high capacity for storing energy, and are extremely durable so they can last a long time."

With the need for these new battery options being exceedingly clear, the incorporation of this new material can hopefully be seen soon.

On the new material and findings, Wang said, "In Canada, we have a lot of renewable energy resources. If we can use this type of battery technology to store that energy, we can have reliable, safer, and affordable batteries for everyone."

