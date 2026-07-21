Seattle's viral 'Jimothy' raccoon may have a rare short spine disorder, vet says

"It does look quite unusual, but it is a condition that happens in other mammals as well."

In Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, a raccoon with an unusually compact body has gone viral, drawing attention from a veterinarian who suspects a rare congenital condition could explain its shape, KIRO 7 reported.

"Jimothy," as people online have dubbed the animal, has become a source of neighborhood curiosity, concern, and conversation as additional sightings are reported.

What happened?

Interest in the raccoon surged after an Instagram video showed it dashing across a yard. In the video, its front and back legs appear very close, and its body looks almost round.

According to KIRO 7, the video drew hundreds of thousands of likes and helped make Jimothy a local viral sensation.

Since then, more Seattle residents have reported seeing the animal on decks, in backyards, and even perched in a tree.

Omar Gonzalez, a Ballard resident, told the station, "I think it's exciting because he is kind of like a local celebrity here in Ballard. I would love to see him IRL (in real life), but I haven't yet."

Its unusual appearance has also prompted some people online to liken it to mythical creatures.

Brigitte D'autremont said, "Kind of has some sort of physical abnormality, kind of looks a little bit like a cryptid but very cute."

Speaking to KIRO 7, veterinarian Carrie Schneider of The Family Pet Veterinary Hospital said, "It appears that this raccoon, which is a local neighbor, has a congenital spine shortening disease."

Why does it matter?

If Jimothy does have a spinal abnormality, the raccoon's survival will depend on its ability to keep moving, find food, and avoid danger despite its unusual body structure.

Wild animals that become neighborhood celebrities can face added stress when attention turns into interference.

Physical differences don't always mean an animal can't live in the wild.

Schneider noted, "It does look quite unusual, but it is a condition that happens in other mammals as well."

What's next for Jimothy?

So far, officials are urging people not to intervene.

KIRO 7 reported that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said it had received no calls about the raccoon and that the reason for its appearance remains unknown.

If you see the raccoon, don't disturb it, especially because it appears able to move around and feed itself.

Give the raccoon space, keep pets and their food away, and avoid trying to capture or handle it.

If the raccoon appears injured or in immediate danger, residents can contact local wildlife authorities rather than stepping in themselves.

"I hope he makes it," D'autremont said. "You always worry about animals that are a little different like that. You want to make sure that they survive in the wild."

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