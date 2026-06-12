Seattle bans large data centers for a year after five mystery projects target strained grid

"Seattleites should not be subsidizing record profits of large corporations from the AI boom."

Seattle has moved to pause new data centers in the city following concerns about electricity supply and massive public support for the moratorium.

City leaders voted Tuesday to impose a one-year halt on large new data centers after learning that five proposed facilities will place significant pressure on the local electric grid.

What happened?

According to Gizmodo, Seattle City Light recently flagged five major data center proposals associated with four unnamed companies.

In a city with about 1 gigawatt of capacity, those projects would have required roughly 369 megawatts combined, raising concern among city officials and residents.

The Seattle Times cited Seattle City Light representative Andy Strong, who said, "We only have so many engineers. We only have so many project managers," adding, "It's going to have an impact."

The measure pauses development of data centers larger than about 20 megawatts for one year, with the city able to extend the moratorium for another six months.

The mayor and City Council also reportedly received 10,000 emails in support of a moratorium.

Seattle also passed a separate measure directing the city to study data centers' electricity, water, and land demands, as well as their potential effects on residents' health and employment.

Why does it matter?

Large data centers are becoming a growing issue for cities because they can consume enormous amounts of electricity while serving relatively few corporate clients.

When that level of demand hits a local grid all at once, it can complicate planning, delay other projects, and potentially drive up costs that ripple out to households and small businesses.

That is especially significant in a city where electricity also powers homes, transit, and essential public services.

Seattle's pause is intended to give officials time to determine whether mega data centers fit within the city's energy and land-use plans without putting added pressure on everyday residents.

City leaders also differentiated between AI-scale facilities and smaller sites that support critical services.

He added that the city can still support facilities serving "911 call centers, municipal activities, hospitals, universities, and cancer research" while putting safeguards in place for much larger projects.

What are people saying?

Wilson signaled strong support for the measure, saying in the Seattle City Council press release, "I'm grateful to the City Council for their work on this data center moratorium, and I look forward to signing it into law."

Councilmember Eddie Lin warned that "Seattleites should not be subsidizing record profits of large corporations from the AI boom."

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