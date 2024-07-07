Energy products company proposes unconventional solution to wind turbine project issues: 'Preserves existing operations'

"Offshore wind, done responsibly, offers Maine the opportunity to secure abundant clean energy, stable energy prices, good-paying jobs, and a healthier environment for future generations."

Wind power is the leading source of renewable energy in the United States, and a new proposal in Maine promises to preserve natural habitats while fulfilling energy needs in the area using existing infrastructure.

As reported by Environment + Energy Leader, Sprague Operating Resources LLC, an energy products company in the Northeast, has offered a counterproposal to the state's wind plan, which would have impacted both land and waterways.

The plan was to use about 100 acres of land on Sears Island off the coast of Searsport to build a new wind power facility. Two-thirds of that area is marked for permanent conservation, while the Maine Department of Transportation has set aside one-third for future development.

Sprague's lower-impact plan, as E+E puts it, still fits into Maine's offshore wind initiative of delivering 3 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040 by using the existing Mack Point terminal on the mainland shore. But, as the report details, it "preserves existing operations while minimizing dredging and wetland impact."

If used, it would save Sears Island from deforestation and wetland disruption while making the port a dual-purpose zone for energy generation and port activities. Mack Point even has experience with wind components, having handled them before with the nearby Weaver Wind onshore project.

Combining wind power with other industry projects isn't a new concept. A leader in Sweden's wind-energy sector explored pairing its offshore turbines with the fishing industry.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The White House has set lofty goals for renewable power. As Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: "President Biden has set an ambitious goal of achieving 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. … We are building an entirely new industry to bolster our supply chains and strengthen our offshore wind development."

Support for renewables has been growing worldwide, with clean tech projected to be 1.7 times bigger than more polluting sources globally. And with more wind and solar implemented, energy prices should drop even more over time.

Since 2021, 19 offshore wind projects have been announced in the U.S., along with an investment of $3.5 billion to support manufacturing and strengthen the supply chain. Four commercial-scale offshore wind projects are in the works, and 16 are under review, paving the way toward 27 gigawatts of clean energy by 2025.

The Mack Point proposal by Sprague has environmental supporters who see the preservation of Sears Island as important for economic and ecological reasons. MaineDOT has requested public input on the commercial wind solicitation approach, as E+E notes, giving hope for this less invasive project plan.

This should dovetail with comments made by Gov. Janet Mills, who said, "Offshore wind, done responsibly, offers Maine the opportunity to secure abundant clean energy, stable energy prices, good-paying jobs, and a healthier environment for future generations."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.