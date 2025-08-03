Scientist shuts down misleading comment about global crisis: 'This shows that our actions matter'

"I really don't understand why people like arguing with people who are experts in a field."

Scientist Chronically Emily (@chronicallyemilly) had to set the record straight with a TikTok commenter regarding the state of the climate.

The comment in question appears to be suggesting that concerns over the climate are overblown, writing, "The 60s it was the oil would run out in 10yrs. 70s we would be in an ice age in 10yrs. 80s acid rain would kill all the crops. 90s the ozone layer would be gone in 10 yrs. 00s ice caps melting."

As Emily pointed out, however, the issue with the comment is that steps were taken to mitigate all of these issues.

"Important reminder when trying to discuss/understand these types of topics: science isn't static. It grows and changes with new discoveries. While some earlier predictions may have shifted, many were influenced by the steps we've taken to address environmental issues," Emily wrote in the video caption.

The scientist and TikToker continued, "This shows that our actions matter in facing the reality of climate change! If anything, this truly exemplifies how important it is to stay informed and adapt our understanding of the climate crisis we're facing."

Emily went on to describe the progression of the oil industry in the 1960s, noting how it was able to find new reserves and advanced refining technology in ways that earlier forecasts hadn't accounted for. She spoke about forecasts in the '70s about an impending ice age, and how they were short-term in scope and relied on incomplete data.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Emily then discussed the acid rain of the '80s and how the Clean Air Act reduced the sulfur dioxide emissions that were exacerbating those weather patterns. In that same vein, she talked about the ozone layer crisis of the '90s and how the Montreal Protocol reduced the use of chlorofluorocarbons. This reduction gave the ozone layer the time it needed to heal.

Finally, she addressed the issue of melting ice caps, which is an issue that is still ongoing and contributing to sea level rise.

Fundamentally, the commenter Emily replied to suggested that decades of environmental warnings were extreme and unfounded, when in reality they were sensible given the data at hand.

As data has improved, so have warnings around important environmental trends. Misinformation remains a critical climate issue, but no progress on it can be made without the kind of calm, clear dialogue Emily is practicing here.

"I can tell you don't have a background in science, and that's okay, but we can't disregard science just because we don't understand it," she said at the tail end of her video.

TikTok commenters were wholly supportive of Emily's stance on the climate.

"Folks forget that we FIX these problems and that's why they don't cause major problems. smh," said one follower.

"I really don't understand why people like arguing with people who are experts in a field. I can't understand the logic," said another.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.