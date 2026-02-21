Home efficiency expert easily dismantles upsettingly common HVAC myths: 'Might be time to move past the caveman tech'

"Most homes in the U.S. would save money by switching."

An energy expert created a video in which he said it was time to retire gas furnaces.

John Cramer (@johntcramer), an actor and volunteer home electrification coach with Rewiring America, shared the TikTok to debunk myths about heat pumps.

As Cramer stated, "Most gas furnaces still need electricity — for your thermostat, your fan, your pumps, your valves, all that stuff to work."

This busts the myth that gas-powered heating systems have an advantage over electric ones. When the power's out, it's likely that gas-powered heating systems won't work.





What about when it's really cold outside, another supposed hurdle for heat pumps? He said half of homes in Norway, Finland, and Sweden use heat pumps. The units are also extremely popular in Maine, where the government is spurring their adoption, including with whopping $9,000 rebates.

A heat pump's best feature, however, may be how much money it can save you, which depends on the prices of electricity and gas where you live.

Cramer said: "Most homes in the U.S. would save money by switching to a heat pump. Upfront costs usually are more, but because they can be up to 300% more efficient, only certain parts of the country won't save money over the long run. Of course, that math doesn't include your health or the climate costs of a gas furnace."

In addition to cutting pollution that reduces the air quality in your area and contributes to rising temperatures, switching to a heat pump minimizes the energy needed to heat your home. That's because heat pumps move heat rather than produce it like a furnace. In summer, they essentially work in reverse, carrying heat out of your home to keep it cool just as efficiently.

Cramer concluded with a humorous note, saying: "Humans have been heating their homes with fire for a long time. Might be time to move past the caveman tech."

