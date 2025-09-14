Manufacturer unveils heavy-duty machinery that incorporates F1 racing tech: 'A key feature'

Georgia-based construction and industrial equipment company SANY may have just revolutionized its industry.

At the end of August, SANY released a new reach stacker powered by electricity, according to Electrek. It can stack up to six 50-ton containers.

The real standout, though, is its battery system. Lifted from Formula 1 racing tech, the Kinetic Energy Recovery System captures the vehicle's kinetic energy, stores it in a battery, and reuses it as electricity.

In a press release posted on the company website, SANY stated, "Energy recovery is a key feature. The potential energy of the boom, lifting gear, and energy storage cabinets during the boom's descent can be recovered efficiently with an overall recovery efficiency of over 65%." With this system in place, the reach stacker can operate for about seven hours straight, reducing downtime from charging.

Heavy-duty equipment like reach stackers typically consumes a significant amount of fuel, often sourced from dirty energy sources. When burned, fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, contributing heavily to the planet's warming and its environmental consequences. Battery storage technology can help improve vehicles' efficiency while reducing their pollution output.

More broadly, when paired with renewable energy, battery storage has multiple benefits. It's often used to store excess energy from solar and wind power. When the weather is unpredictable, clean energy systems rely on stored power from batteries to keep electricity running.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Other companies have utilized this technology to their advantage, benefiting surrounding communities. In Arizona, a battery storage project created about 200 jobs and generated enough power for over 200,000 homes.

If similar companies adopt SANY's tech, it could reduce pollution on a wider scale, making more efficient vehicles and boosting the industry in the process.

"Looking ahead," the press release concluded, "SANY will continue to strengthen its R&D to advance an efficient, low-carbon, and sustainable energy transition worldwide."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.