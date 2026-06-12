Parasitic barnacle castrates male crabs and permanently feminizes them just so they can host more parasites

Even if the parasite is removed, the crab does not revert.

Reddit users are fixated on a post about Sacculina, a parasitic barnacle whose infection leaves crabs unable to reproduce and redirects their brood-care behavior toward the barnacle's offspring.

What happened?

The animal in question is a barnacle that infects crabs and drastically changes them from the inside, including shutting down reproduction.

As The Conversation detailed, once infected, male crabs start showing female brood-care behavior, tending the parasite's offspring instead of their own. According to iNaturalist, even if the parasite is removed, the crab does not revert.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is one of the scariest parasites IMO," one person commented.

Another commenter asked, "Why must parasites be this way?"

Another added, "As someone who works in the marine industry … A solid 20% of my life is devoted to simply waging war upon barnacles."

Why does it matter?

When infected crabs are effectively sterilized, local populations can suffer, which in turn can hurt fisheries that depend on healthy breeding stocks.

Those losses can ripple outward to marine ecosystems and coastal economies tied to seafood.

Sacculina also serves as an example of endocrine disruption, where altered chemical signaling reshapes an animal's development and behavior.

Although this version comes from a parasite, it overlaps with broader concerns about hormone-disrupting pollutants in the environment and their effects on wildlife.

Sacculina fits alongside parasites like Cordyceps and Toxoplasma, which are known for manipulating host behavior in ways that help them spread.

In this case, the result is a crab raising a parasite's young.

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