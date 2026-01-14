Master electrician left 'sick' after hearing the solar panel myth confusing homeowners: 'I hear the same nonsense over and over again'

If you've ever written off rooftop solar because you assumed it comes with constant upkeep, one master electrician is challenging that belief head-on.

In a YouTube video, managing director of Artisan Electrics Jordan Farley tackles some of the most persistent myths about residential solar, starting with one many homeowners cite as a dealbreaker: maintenance.

"I hear the same nonsense over and over again about solar panels, and to be honest, I'm sick of it," Farley says in the video.

His frustration is understandable. As energy prices rise and more homeowners look for ways to stabilize costs, myths like this can delay decisions that might otherwise save you money and reduce household pollution. Resources like TCD's Solar Explorer can help you cut through the confusion and explore realistic solar options for your home, budget, and location.





According to Farley, a typical domestic solar installation doesn't require regular services. There's no equivalent to a boiler tune-up or HVAC check. The only task most homeowners might consider is occasional cleaning.

Pointing to debris on a panel behind him in the video, he explains that leaves or bird droppings can build up, so "maybe every six months you might need to get the panels cleaned by a window cleaner." For most people, this can be done alongside routine window cleaning, no solar specialist required.

In the comments, viewers appreciated Farley's candor.

"Thank you for a realistic and balanced view," one commenter wrote.

Others pointed to their own experience as proof to back Farley up. "I have two PV arrays one fourteen years old the other is two years old... No maintenance other than cleaning twice a year," one viewer shared.

This low-maintenance reality makes solar more accessible than many people realize, saving you time, reducing long-term costs, and delivering clean electricity with minimal intervention.

