'You might be dead by next week': Mississippi tick expert issues urgent warning about Rocky Mountain spotted fever

"If the doctor says, we'll just draw some labs and get back with you next week, don't do that."

Dr. Jerome Goddard, a Mississippi-based entomologist, is urging people to take Rocky Mountain spotted fever seriously, saying the tick-borne illness gets less attention than Lyme disease, even though it can become dangerous fast.

Speaking in a recent video for Mississippi State University Extension Service, Goddard said people should not brush off possible symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever during the height of tick season.

The illness is a tick-borne disease caused by the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsii and can be deadly if left untreated.

Although its name suggests otherwise, Goddard said Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a bacterial disease spread by ticks and is not most commonly found in the Rocky Mountains.

He said U.S. cases are seen more often in the Southeast and south-central regions, and the illness also occurs farther south in the Americas.

Goddard said fever and headaches following possible tick exposure can be early warning signs, while the characteristic rash may not appear until later. That delay can be dangerous, he noted, because some patients become seriously ill before a rash ever develops.

"It can make you really sick," Goddard said.

His main advice was not to wait if you think you may have been infected. The disease is treatable, but outcomes are generally better when treatment begins quickly. Waiting several days for test results while symptoms worsen can allow the illness to become much more severe.

A tick bite does not automatically mean serious disease, and a fever can have many causes. But when fever, headache, and possible tick exposure occur together, patients and medical providers may need to think about early treatment rather than taking a wait-and-see approach.

Goddard contrasted it with Lyme disease, saying Lyme may be debilitating, but Rocky Mountain spotted fever can become deadly much more quickly if it is missed.

To lower the chance of infection, Goddard told people spending time outdoors to focus on preventing tick bites by wearing boots, using repellent, and checking themselves for ticks afterward.

He also said that if you find a tick attached, remove it right away.

If fever, headache, or rash develops after time in tick-prone areas, seek medical care quickly and tell your provider about the exposure. That detail can help doctors decide whether Rocky Mountain spotted fever should be treated immediately.

As Goddard said, "You can't wait. You gotta treat it presumptively, immediately."

He added, "If the doctor says, we'll just draw some labs and get back with you next week, don't do that. You might be dead by next week."

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