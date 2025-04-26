  • Tech Tech

Scientists unveil shape-shifting robot built for disaster response: 'Flexible enough to safely go around pipes and obstacles'

"Its ability to lay conduit while traveling also reduces installation time."

by Alyssa Ochs
"Its ability to lay conduit while traveling also reduces installation time."

Photo Credit: Case Western Reserve University

Researchers have created a new and promising kind of robot that mimics the natural motions of earthworms.

Because of how the robot moves, they believe it could be useful in preventing the spread of wildfires. This is a crucial development since wildfires are becoming increasingly common worldwide

As Interesting Engineering reported, Case Western Reserve University researchers developed self-propelled robotic sleeves with several innovative designs. They reported on the first completed prototypes as alternatives to robots with long segments.

According to the Case School of Engineering, the robot moves by peristalsis, the same type of locomotion earthworms use. The prototype features a continuous braided mesh exterior that enables motion along the robot's body. 

These worm robots anchor themselves in place while expanding sections of their bodies. By contracting other sections, they move forward. They have a tight turning radius of just under five feet. 

"This makes it flexible enough to safely go around pipes and obstacles," Interesting Engineering said. "Its ability to lay conduit while traveling also reduces installation time." 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The researchers call their creation the compliant modular mesh worm. They used 3D printing to build the modular mesh, which, with its six segments, can traverse flat ground and pipes. This is useful because it could create a better alternative to burying power lines to reduce wildfire risks. 

The worm robot is an excellent example of how researchers are finding new and innovative ways to prevent wildfires from starting and spreading. 

Meanwhile, other researchers are exploring controlled burn methods and calling for increased firefighting resources. They're also helping the public better understand daily burn cycles and drawing direct connections between wildfires and our changing climate. 

The researchers are still developing the worm robot technology. However, its many possible uses offer hope that wildfires can be efficiently and cost-effectively prevented before they start. 

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The paper was published in The International Journal of Robotics Research, and the researchers described their robot concept as "highly scalable" and presented construction methods at two different scales. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x