Scientists unveil shape-shifting robot built for disaster response: 'Flexible enough to safely go around pipes and obstacles'

"Its ability to lay conduit while traveling also reduces installation time."

Researchers have created a new and promising kind of robot that mimics the natural motions of earthworms.

Because of how the robot moves, they believe it could be useful in preventing the spread of wildfires. This is a crucial development since wildfires are becoming increasingly common worldwide.

As Interesting Engineering reported, Case Western Reserve University researchers developed self-propelled robotic sleeves with several innovative designs. They reported on the first completed prototypes as alternatives to robots with long segments.

According to the Case School of Engineering, the robot moves by peristalsis, the same type of locomotion earthworms use. The prototype features a continuous braided mesh exterior that enables motion along the robot's body.

These worm robots anchor themselves in place while expanding sections of their bodies. By contracting other sections, they move forward. They have a tight turning radius of just under five feet.

"This makes it flexible enough to safely go around pipes and obstacles," Interesting Engineering said. "Its ability to lay conduit while traveling also reduces installation time."

The researchers call their creation the compliant modular mesh worm. They used 3D printing to build the modular mesh, which, with its six segments, can traverse flat ground and pipes. This is useful because it could create a better alternative to burying power lines to reduce wildfire risks.

The worm robot is an excellent example of how researchers are finding new and innovative ways to prevent wildfires from starting and spreading.

Meanwhile, other researchers are exploring controlled burn methods and calling for increased firefighting resources. They're also helping the public better understand daily burn cycles and drawing direct connections between wildfires and our changing climate.

The researchers are still developing the worm robot technology. However, its many possible uses offer hope that wildfires can be efficiently and cost-effectively prevented before they start.

The paper was published in The International Journal of Robotics Research, and the researchers described their robot concept as "highly scalable" and presented construction methods at two different scales.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.