Towing is one of the most demanding tasks for any EV.

If the Rivian R2 is meant to be an everyday adventure SUV, one question quickly comes into focus: How does it perform when owners actually use its towing capability?

A rain-soaked test in North Carolina offered one early answer, with the smaller Rivian pulling a sports car and trailer while loaded to its published towing limit.

What happened?

For the test, Out of Spec Reviews paired an R2 Performance with a roughly 24-foot flat trailer carrying an electric-converted Porsche 914. The total came to about 4,400 pounds, matching the SUV's stated maximum tow rating.

The crew then added three adults in the cabin, pushing payload to nearly the R2's listed 1,168-pound limit. They also set tongue weight at about 450 pounds — around 10% of the total load — while aiming to "simulate an enthusiast taking their sports car to a track day weekend."

During the walkaround, the team pointed to several towing-specific elements, including a two-inch receiver, a seven-pin connector, tow profiles, and an integrated trailer brake controller. After the trailer was connected, they recorded roughly an inch of rear squat.

After the R2 recognized the trailer, the screen projected about 95 miles of range at a full charge. The host also said aerodynamics — not just weight — would likely be a major factor in the real-world result.

Why does it matter?

Towing is one of the most demanding tasks for any EV. While extra weight affects performance, trailer shape can have an even bigger impact on efficiency, meaning range may drop much faster than it would in normal daily driving.

EVs can help drivers save money on fuel and often reduce routine maintenance costs, since they do not require oil changes and have fewer engine-related components to maintain. But for people towing boats, campers, track cars, or work trailers, real-world performance can be the deciding factor.

One commenter wrote, "So good! Lots of objective and subjective information here for anyone who is considering R2 to tow."

Another wrote, "Wish you guys had rented a Uhaul Box trailer (like a 5x8 or 6x12) to see how the round box like trailers acted with the R2."

What can I do?

Tow rating is only one part of the equation; payload, tongue weight, trailer brakes, and especially trailer aerodynamics all affect how practical an EV will feel on longer trips.

From the video's early impressions, the R2 seems to offer some useful towing help, including built-in trailer settings and an integrated brake controller. The reviewers also described the setup as stable in initial driving, even with the SUV loaded near its limits.

Cost is another important factor. Charging an EV at home often costs half as much as relying on public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging is typically slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

For drivers who tow only occasionally, the combination of cheaper home charging, lower fueling costs, and reduced maintenance could still make an EV a strong fit — provided route planning and charging stops are part of the plan.

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