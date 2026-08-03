Real-world highway test shows Rivian's R2 is closing in on Tesla's road-trip edge

The Model Y is already widely regarded as one of the EV industry's efficiency leaders.

Tesla has long been considered the benchmark for EV efficiency, especially at higher highway speeds.

But a new head-to-head test suggests Rivian's upcoming R2 may be much closer to that standard than many drivers expected.

A recent video by Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) centers on a 70-mph range challenge between two performance EVs: a 2027 Rivian R2 Performance on 21-inch wheels and a 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance.

What happened?

Instead of leaning on published ratings, the upload uses a straightforward real-world setup. Both vehicles are driven at a steady highway pace "until they die on the side of the road," a format that can reveal efficiency differences more clearly than official estimates sometimes do.

Both vehicles were performance trims. Those versions often give up some efficiency in exchange for quicker acceleration, larger wheels, and sportier setups.

The Model Y is already widely regarded as one of the EV industry's efficiency leaders, particularly for road trips.

Out of Spec Reviews highlighted how unexpected the result was in both the title and description.

The title asks, "How Is This Even Possible?" and the description says, "The R2 proves shockingly efficient against the Model Y in this real-world constant-speed test."

Why does it matter?

Highway range can matter more to many drivers than a headline EPA estimate. As speeds rise, aerodynamic drag increases quickly, energy use goes up, and the gap between a sticker rating and a real road-trip result can become much more noticeable.

If Rivian can deliver this level of highway efficiency in a performance-oriented SUV, drivers may soon have another option for longer trips without feeling tied to a single EV maker.

More competition on efficiency usually means better vehicles for consumers, with fewer charging stops, lower operating costs per mile, and more pressure on automakers to improve battery and drivetrain performance.

The EV market is changing quickly. A newer entrant challenging a long-established benchmark is the kind of development many shoppers look for when considering a switch from gas-powered vehicles.

What can I do?

For Rivian, the R2 already represents a major step toward a more mainstream audience. Compared with the company's larger and more expensive R1 models, the R2 is expected to appeal to more everyday buyers focused on practicality, affordability, and usable range.

Independent highway tests, wheel size, trim level, weather, and charging speed can all affect how an EV performs in daily life over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.